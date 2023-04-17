History Class Brewing Company hosts its third birthday celebration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The History Class Brewing Company is turning three!

To celebrate, the company is hosting a carnival birthday bash behind the brewery on Park Avenue on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m.

The free event is open to public and will have tickets for sale to participate in the many carnival games that will line the street along with entertainment and treats. All ticket sales go to the Science and Discovery Center of Northwest Florida.

History Class will be open for food and drink sales throughout the event as well as a cotton candy vendor and food trucks.

Manager Fontella Thompson invites everyone to come out and celebrate a part of Historic Downton Panama City while supporting a great local charity.

