Investigators determine shooting to be “justifiable use of force”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials have issued an update in the case of a Washington County shooting death in January.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Authorities said they’ve been working with the State Attorney’s Office, the 14th Judicial Circuit, and the Medical Examiner’s Office to review circumstances and evidence in the shooting at a home on Tiger Trail.

Washington County officials got a call about a domestic-related shooting around 2:45 a.m. on January 3rd.

Investigators said they determined a woman shot and killed her husband. The wife was cooperating with the investigation and no arrests were made.

Now authorities said they have determined the shooting was a justifiable use of force.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.