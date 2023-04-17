Last minute tax return tips

Tax Deadline Tips
By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, you are running out of time, the deadline is Tuesday, April 18th.

“If you are filing electronically you have until the end of the day which is midnight. If you are mailing it has to be postmarked for that day and most post offices close at five. If you are going to mail it I highly recommend that you get it certified. So you can track it and have proof you mailed it and filed it on time,” Jessica Carnell, area franchise manager for Jackson Hewitt said.

If you are planning on visiting a tax office before the deadline make sure you are bringing your ID and any forms of income.

But if you are not able to file before the deadline you’ll have to file for an extension.

“If you know that you are going to owe or you suspect that you are going to owe you should really send in a payment with that extension, to help with the penalties and interest that you’ll get starting April 19th,” Carnell said.

Experts also encourage you to set up an ID.me account.

“A lot of people who haven’t filed yet or they can’t file yet it is because they are missing forms and documents that they need,” Carnell said. “Setting up that ID me account at the IRS will give us the ability to pull transcripts and make that happen for you before the next deadline of October 16th.”

One thing tax professionals tell us they are seeing this year is tax shock. Many are owing money to the IRS when they have never owed it before.

“That is scary and stressful but it doesn’t have to be scary and stressful we can help you with that. As I said if you set up the ID ME account we can help you log into your IRS gov account and we can do something called an installment plan. That gives people 72 months to pay off their IRS debt. When you break up 300 dollars across 72 months it’s no longer a large scary amount it is something that is very achievable,” Carnell said.

The IRS does offer free filing for more information click here. The IRS also offers extension filing for information about that click here.

