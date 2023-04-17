Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.

By Annie Andersen
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After days of meetings with various North American officials, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said while his country needs money to continue its fight against Russian agression, Ukraine is also starting to look toward reconstruction.

On his trip, Shmyhal met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Shmyhal has identified a priority funding gap of $14 billion this year.

Following her meeting with Shmyhal, Yellen promised additional economic and humanitarian air would be provided to Ukraine shortly.

“The results of meetings with the representatives of the U.S. government once again prove the strategic character of the U.S. relations,” Shmyhal said. “During this visit, we saw once again that Ukraine has a reliable partners and true friends that will go with us to the victory as long as it takes.”

Officials within the Biden Administration agree that rebuilding has to be a priority. The United Nations, the World Bank, the European Commission and Ukraine all estimate that rebuilding Ukraine would cost upwards of $400 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home sale numbers for the month of February will be released on Tuesday.
Florida CFO gives update on current property insurance rate problem
Man wins $1-million with scratch off bought in PCB
Visitor to Panama City Beach wins $1-million scratch off
Christopher "Dalton" Mask is the recipient of a brand-new privacy fence.
Local veteran living with terminal brain cancer receives special gift
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
MEGAN DAUPHIN FINGERPRINT
Panama City mother found guilty in hot car death of 7-week-old infant

Latest News

“The problem we’ve got is there’s no way to validate what it’s getting access to in your smart...
Florida’s CFO addresses TikTok, first responders
The Fellowship Baptist Church is turning something old into something new, in an effort to give...
Bay County church dedicating quiet room for law enforcement
The History Class Brewing Company is turning three.
History Class Brewing Company hosts its third birthday celebration
The History Class Brewing Company is celebrating its third birthday with a carnival bash...
The History Class Brewing Company is turning three
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 231