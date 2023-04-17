MILITARY MONDAY: Veteran suicide prevention organization surpasses t-shirt sales goal

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bryan Joy and Tony Super are military veterans who also run G Faith.

G Faith works to combat veteran suicide in Bay County.

They recently teamed up with Nine Line Apparel to create faith-based t-shirts to support the efforts of the ministry in Bay County.

Joy and Super tell Newschannel 7, they exceeded their goals.

They gave a big thank you to viewers who helped.

They also reminded you to call 988 if you are struggling with suicide.

