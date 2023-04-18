Another beautiful day ahead for NWFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s another beautiful start in our skies as they’re mainly clear. Plenty of blue sky and sunshine returns today with just a few wispy upper level clouds toward the end of the afternoon coming in from the west.

The clear skies, light winds, and dry air has allowed our temperatures to get quite chilly to start the day! We’re spanning the 40s across the Panhandle right now with low to mid 40s inland to upper 40s near 50 on the coast.

The sunshine will still go to work warming us up efficiently through the morning. However, we’ll want to dress on the warm side for the morning bus stop and commute to work. We’ll be able to shed the warmer clothes by mid to late morning and enjoy a very comfortable warmth in the sunshine this afternoon. Highs today warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and with less humid air still in place it will be a very dry heat.

High pressure is building in behind this past weekend’s cold front. That will help bring a streak of sunshine into the forecast for this week with the exception of a some upper level cloud cover later today and tonight.

Afternoons continue to warm up in the sunshine ahead. Highs on the coast come close to reaching the low 80s on Wednesday, beaches stay in the upper 70s for the week, and warmer mid 80s along and north of Hwy20 through mid to late week. Humidity remains rather low for much of the week to help the heat remain tolerable.

Mornings will still be comfortably cool as we start off in the more seasonal 50s ahead thanks to the dry air and clear skies at night.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny skies with highs eventually warming into the upper 70s to low 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has plenty of beautiful days ahead as temperatures warm in the afternoons under sunshine.

