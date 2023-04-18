Franklin County Sheriff speaks out about homeless population

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Like many communities, Franklin County has seen an increase in the number of homeless people over the years.

Sheriff A.J. Smith told NewsChannel 7 Monday that more of the homeless population tends to be in the East Point area.

“I sent my care coordinator out to meet with some of the homeless people that were drug addicted and homeless we met with about 30 people,” said Sheriff A.J. Smith.

He added, there is plenty of help available for these people.

“There are resources out there, as far as halfway houses that will take them in give them a place to live help them find a job, counseling,” said Smith.

But he said the ones they talked with just don’t want help.

“Nobody wanted anything different than what they have,” said Smith.

We are told that there are no homeless shelters or halfway houses in Franklin County, however, there are some within driving distance.

“All that’s stopping them is the will to go,” said Smith.

The homeless problem is also impacting the community in a negative way.

“I had a guy send us an email today about where someone is living in a camper with no power and electricity it was unsightly,” said Smith. “Certainly, the health conditions of someone living that way, defecating anywhere certainty not good and certainly not a good reflection of the community.”

He said there is a solution.

“Want to change if you want to change there is help and then we can solve this homeless situation,” said Smith.

