Help Mosley High School’s Band get to London

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Help the Mosley High School Band get to the New Years Parade in London.

Band members, teachers, and organizers will be hosting a car show fundraiser on Saturday, May 20th, at 4 p.m. It will take place at Mosley High School. There will be live music and food trucks. All donations will benefit the band.

Organizers are asking for a $5 donation, it is a $40 donation to show a car, and $100 donation to set up a booth.

You can contact Misty Curtis at 850-527-1178 to enter a car or booth. You can also email at mosleybandfundraising@gmail.com.

