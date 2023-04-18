Local Resident becomes victim to Facebook Scam

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Local resident has become a victim in a Facebook Marketplace selling scam and she wasn’t the one selling or buying anything.

Stephanie Cole is a Panama City Resident and says she is worried about her safety following a Facebook Marketplace scam. Tuesday, she says she realized that her personal home address had ended up at the center of a scam.

An unknown Facebook user by the name of David Amon placed a PlayStation 5, two controllers and four games for sale on the app for $250. However, the person allegedly did not use their address as the pickup location, instead, they listed Stephanie Cole’s home as the place to pick up the items being sold.

Cole said as a result she has spotted several people in her driveway and has received a couple of knocks on her door from people inquiring about the for-sale items, so she says she reached out to the Panama City Police Department.

“The police department couldn’t do much. It’s a scam. So, in the meantime, I’m still trying to find out who did this if there’s a way, I can get information on Facebook, IP address from a computer or whatever because on the page itself, it just showed a gray image no personal information whatsoever, so I knew that was fake from the beginning,” she said. " It still bothers me because I’m cautious now very cautious and just going outside I’m cautious because I don’t want people knowing my whereabouts where I live you know, that puts my family at risk. What if the people had paid for this thing and they come here looking for a PlayStation? I don’t have a PlayStation.”

Krista Chastain is an investigator with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. She says there are ways people can protect themselves.

“Whether you’re buying or selling take a look at the other person’s Facebook account. get on there and see how long the account has been active if it’s only been active for a day or so most likely it’s not a real person. In instances where you’re trying to buy something it would be best to see the product in person first, pay with cash and when you’re going somewhere to meet somebody, I suggest a public place.”

In the meantime, Cole has created a sign to let anyone looking for the PS5 know they have been scammed. The sign sits in her front yard.

