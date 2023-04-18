Mental health crisis among teen girls

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Teen girls are in crisis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported nearly 60 percent of U.S. teen girls are living with persistent sadness and hopelessness.

NewsChannel 7 examined how this nationwide crisis is affecting Bay County. Local mental health experts said Hurricane Michael and the pandemic are partly to blame.

“Here in Bay County, we’ve been through both a Cat 5 hurricane and a pandemic,” Bay District Schools Mental Health Counselor Ken Chisholm said. “There is some research that shows girls are having more difficulty responding to things that occurred during the pandemic than boys.”

CDC research showed weekly doctor visits among adolescent females increased with regard to eating disorders, depression, anxiety, and other reasons during the pandemic.

Chisholm said social media isn’t helping.

“These kids can’t away from it,” he said. “There is no sanctuary.”

However, there are solutions.

“What I tell students is to get involved at school,” Chisholm said. “Increase your social support system. Get involved with student government. Join a club. Play a sport.”

That’s where one local nonprofit comes into play.

“I’ve seen the growth in myself as a girl and as a staff [member,] Girls Inc. Teen Coordinator Ashley Gray said. “Being able to pass that down is something that gives me fulfillment every day.”

Girls Inc. of Bay County focuses on empowering young girls to be strong, smart, and bold.

“It gives the girls insight on the skills they’re going to need when they leave school, when they graduate, or even skills that they may need now,” Gray said.

Girls Inc. also focuses on being positive.

“There are so many negative things that are told to women, but to hear beautiful, queen, brilliant, smart, creative,” Gray said. “We try to make sure that’s something they hear all the time here.”

The smallest acts of kindness can make the biggest difference in someone’s life.

You can dial 988 for the National Suicide and Crisis Line if you find yourself in an emergency. You can also dial (850) 522-4485 for the Local Crisis Line. 911 is also an option.

You can find more information about Girls Inc. of Bay County by calling (850) 588-8711. You can also visit its website. It’s hosting a summer camp in the coming months.

