Mobile home fire put out, no injuries reported

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FREEPORT Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Freeport home caught fire Monday night and was put out in 20 minutes.

According to Walton County Fire Rescue and Walton County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to reports of a structure fire on April Court.

When firefighters and deputies arrived on a scene, they found a single wide mobile home in flames.

Fire crews controlled the fire within ten minutes, and had it completely extinguished within twenty minutes. All residents reportedly made it out of the home safely.

The fire is believed to be accidental.

