Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cool night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 40s (inland) and low 50s (coast). Winds will be North at 5 mph. On Tuesday those will will start NE and shift South late in the day. Highs will reach the low 80s (inland) with mid 70s (coast). We will see a gradual increase in temperatures and humidity over the course of the rest of the week. A cold front will arrive by Saturday bringing with it our next chance of rain. Behind that front will be another round of slightly cooler weather.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

