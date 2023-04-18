Municipal Super Tuesday begins in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Municipal Super Tuesday is Tuesday, April 18th.

Multiple cities across Bay County will be holding elections starting at 7 a.m. The polls will close at 7 p.m. There are several different locations to vote depending in which city you live.

Lynn Haven residents vote at the senior center.

Mexico Beach voters can cast their ballot at First Baptist Church.

Parker voting takes place at the city’s community center.

Panama City has ward specific voting. Make sure you know what ward you live in for voting. All the locations are listed below:

Ward 1: Panama City, City Hall, 501 Harrison Ave.

Ward 2: A. D. Harris (Gym), 819 E. 11th Street.

Ward 3: Messiah Lutheran Church, 3701 W. Hwy 390.

Ward 4: Frank Nelson Building, 4201 W. 22nd Street.

In Panama City Beach voting will take place at the Lyndell Conference Center and Frank Brown Community Center.

