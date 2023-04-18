Narcotics investigation ends in arrest

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after officials say he was selling narcotics out of a motel room.

On April 9, Fort Walton Beach Police Department received information regarding an individual distributing at the Hole in the Wall Motel, later identified as 46-year-old Joe E. Petitt Jr.

Investigators say they executed a search warrant for the motel room, and reportedly located 373 grams of suspected fentanyl, 8.6 grams of meth, and various drug paraphernalia.

Petit was taken into custody and charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, and smuggling contraband into prison or jail.

