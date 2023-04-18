Panama City Police investigating crash connected to larger case

Panama City Police are investigating after a car crash at East Avenue and 4th Street.
Panama City Police are investigating after a car crash at East Avenue and 4th Street.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are at the scene of a crash.

Police tell us a car crashed into a fence at the corner of East Avenue and 4th Street late Tuesday morning. Details are limited, but we’re told it’s connected to a larger case Bay County Deputies are handling.

We have a reporter on scene working to find out more.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say deputies found a body left burning in an open field in Hillsborough County,...
Body found burning in field in Florida
The home sale numbers for the month of February will be released on Tuesday.
Florida CFO gives update on current property insurance rate problem
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 231
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
Investigators work to gather information on an overnight crash in Panama City Beach.
Alf Coleman crash under investigation

Latest News

Tune in for a blast from the past with your favorite local historian.
Time Travel Tuesday
Tune for a blast from the past with your favorite local historian.
Time Travel Tuesday
Fire crews controlled the fire within ten minutes, and had it completely extinguished within...
Mobile home fire put out, no injuries reported
Multiple cities across Bay County will be holding elections starting at 7 a.m. The polls will...
Municipal Super Tuesday begins in Bay County