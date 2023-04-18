Police: Man arrested after kidnapping ex-girlfriend

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a press conference Tuesday, deputies say the car belonged to a woman who was trying to escape her ex-boyfriend from Mississippi.

Wilfri Perez-Ferreira allegedly came to Bay County to contact his estranged girlfriend in Callaway.

Officials say at some point, Ferreira crashed his vehicle into the path of the victim’s car, causing her to crash at East Avenue and 4th Street.

After she crashed, deputies say Ferreira took her from the car against her will and pushed her into the back seat of the car he was driving.

With the assistance of BAYROC and Panama City Police, BCSO says Ferreira’s vehicle was identified, and stopped him after a chase at East Avenue and 22nd Court.

He was booked into Bay County Jail and is facing charges of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, aggravated stalking, kidnapping, and written threats to kill.

Panama City Police are at the scene of a crash.

Police tell us a car crashed into a fence at the corner of East Avenue and 4th Street late Tuesday morning. Details are limited, but we’re told it’s connected to a larger case Bay County Deputies are handling.

We have a reporter on scene working to find out more.

