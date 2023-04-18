SWFD: Fire in state forest contained

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fire in south Walton County has been contained, according to South Walton Fire District officials.

Officials said the fire burned to about 15 acres in the area of Point Washington State Forest near Blue Walton Beach. They said the fire began a little before 5 p.m. near County Highway 83.

We’re told no buildings or structures were damaged, and no injuries have been reported.

Florida Forest Service is reportedly investigating the fire, and is monitoring the area and putting out any hotspots.

