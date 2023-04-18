Walton County commissioner pushing for pedestrian safety

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Data shows Florida has one of the highest rates of pedestrian deaths in the U.S.

Walton County District 4 Commissioner Donna Johns told NewsChannel 7 she has seen and heard the need in the community to address pedestrian safety.

“Whether you’re the driver driving the car or the pedestrian crossing the street- we want you to be safe,” Johns said. “I have been actually fighting this forever many, many years to try to enhance the presence of the crosswalk and they actually increased the presence of them about three years ago. It’s just time to do it again.”

Johns told NewsChannel 7 her calls to action were heard, and the county has taken steps to improve the crosswalks along County Road 30A and Scenic Highway 98. However, she said she is hoping to continue expanding those efforts along those roads, where there is typically heavy foot traffic.

Johns said a few simple things make all the difference when it comes to getting both the driver’s and the pedestrians’ attention.

Those things include textured paint, as well as new, more noticeable signs, and flashing lights in areas where they are most needed.

“We want to put the more fluorescent signs, which is a little newer than the old standard yellow sign, with lights only at the regional beach accesses because it’s so crowded in there, so much traffic,” Johns said. “And then at the other crosswalk points, to put those signs- those fluorescent signs- because they’re easier to see.”

It’s not just important for the drivers to recognize where the crosswalks are, but the pedestrians as well. Johns said for everyone’s safety, drivers need to be aware, and pedestrians need to use the crosswalks.

Johns told NewsChannel 7 she hopes these improvements help everyone stay safe and enjoy the natural beauty in the area.

“I just think that every little thing we can do to make it better and make it safer, we should do,” Johns said.

NewsChannel 7 was told there is no set maintenance or improvement plan in the works currently, however, Johns said other county leaders are on board and she hopes they are able to come up with a set plan to keep the roads safer in the near future.

