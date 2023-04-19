Adopt Purdy from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

If you're looking for a sweet, affectionate, and VERY soft pup, Purdy could be perfect for you!
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This smiling pup is looking for a safe and fun environment to call home. Whether it is an active afternoon or cuddles on the couch, Purdy seems to love everyone but is ready for her forever people.

Stop by the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter located at 1750 Recreation Drive in Lynn Haven to learn more about the simple adoption process.

