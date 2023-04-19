Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 18th
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Baseball
Mosley 5 Arnold 2 F/10
Destin 0 Bozeman 13
Franklin 4 Wakulla Chr. 2
Port St. Joe 4 Liberty 5
Munroe 4 Poplar Springs 5
Marianna 2 Walton 1
Ponce De Leon 0 Malone 6
Blountstown 10 Cottondale 2
Rutherford 13 Gadsden 1
South Walton 19 Choctaw 4
High School Softball
Walton 1 Freeport 2
Blountstown 8 Leon 11
Graceville 3 Cottondale 0
Altha 23 Bethlehem 3
Holmes 23 Mosley 5
Vernon 2 Ponce De Leon 10
Marianna 12 Port St. Joe 0
Juco Baseball
Tallahassee 4 Gulf Coast 14
Chipola 0 Pensacola 2
Juco Softball
Chipola 3 Gulf Coast 2
Northwest Florida 2 Tallahassee 3
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.