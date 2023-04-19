Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 18th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball

Mosley 5 Arnold 2 F/10

Destin 0 Bozeman 13

Franklin 4 Wakulla Chr. 2

Port St. Joe 4 Liberty 5

Munroe 4 Poplar Springs 5

Marianna 2 Walton 1

Ponce De Leon 0 Malone 6

Blountstown 10 Cottondale 2

Rutherford 13 Gadsden 1

South Walton 19 Choctaw 4

High School Softball

Walton 1 Freeport 2

Blountstown 8 Leon 11

Graceville 3 Cottondale 0

Altha 23 Bethlehem 3

Holmes 23 Mosley 5

Vernon 2 Ponce De Leon 10

Marianna 12 Port St. Joe 0

Juco Baseball

Tallahassee 4 Gulf Coast 14

Chipola 0 Pensacola 2

Juco Softball

Chipola 3 Gulf Coast 2

Northwest Florida 2 Tallahassee 3

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home sale numbers for the month of February will be released on Tuesday.
Florida CFO gives update on current property insurance rate problem
Investigators say deputies found a body left burning in an open field in Hillsborough County,...
Body found burning in field in Florida
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 231
Investigators work to gather information on an overnight crash in Panama City Beach.
Alf Coleman crash under investigation
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter

Latest News

Mosley ace out with an ACL injury
Mosley ace Hudson Rowan dealing with setback in his senior season
South Walton Lady Seahawks Lacrosse is Going to the State Playoffs
South Walton Lady Seahawks Lacrosse is Going to the State Playoffs
Bay Boys Basketball Head Coach Rusty Cook Will Not Return to Coach Tornadoes
Bay Boys Basketball Head Coach Rusty Cook Will Not Return to Coach Tornadoes
Richard Sanders Honored During Gulf Coast Double Header
Richard Sanders Honored During Gulf Coast Double Header