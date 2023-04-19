Back to the drawing board for possible Bay Point development

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is back to the drawing board for new possible developments coming to Bay Point.

The development focuses on the land which used to be the Bay Point Meadows Golf Course.

Developers are wanting to add residential housing and commercial development, like retail businesses and military contract businesses.

Bay County Commissioners said all of this would be great to help bring Bay Point back to life.

There is one project the developer has in the plan that commissioners can’t get behind, an air strip.

Commissioner Doug Moore said he feels an air strip in this location would negatively impact Naval Support Activity Panama City.

“The navy base and the tenants on the navy base had concerns about what this would do and how this could potentially affect the mission of the navy base,” Moore said. “It could potentially effect new missions that could come and could potentially effect, because of the air strip being in that proximity, the potential for missions to leave because of that.”

Commissioners want the airstrip removed from the plan. County staff plan to meet with the developer and the developer’s representatives before the next Bay County Commission on May 2nd to come up with a finalized plan. It will be voted on at that meeting.

