Bay senior using a “lemonade stand” to fund college dreams

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Since the street signs and stops signs were put up, the intersection at Everett and 5th has been as unassuming as a 4-way stop could be, until 2 weeks ago, when Bay senior Cortney Smith decided to make it the location of his so called “lemonade stand.”

“It all started with my little brother. He came up with the idea to sell drinks on the little corner down there. I saw that he did pretty good with that, so I was like, “you know I might as well do it, since it worked for him, it’ll work for me”, Cortney said.

With Cortney still being an enrolled student and an aspiring collegiate athlete, he doesn’t really have time for a conventional job.

“Me working a regular job, I can get out exactly at 3 and go work, you know what I mean. You know, I do school, after school I, after I finish this, maybe, you know, 7 o’clock 8, I go work out.”

So, Cortney decided to go the entrepreneurial route and sell water and soda to passing cars for a dollar. Now, Smith is a former Bay football player who’s decided to attend Highlands Community College in Kansas on an athletic scholarship.

“It was a full ride offer, and plus I liked the coaches that talked to me when they, when they wanted to offer me.”

Hmm a full ride... so why the need for a job?

“So right now, I’m saving for a plane ticket. After, everything else is still going to be going to my college funds for like new clothes I’m going to need, food, all types of stuff because I can’t take any of my stuff when I go down there.”

So, while staring as an offensive lineman for the Tornadoes last year as they achieved an 8-2 record and state playoff appearance got Smith to Kansas figuratively... it’s now the Bay County communities turn to help him get there literally.

“It means a lot man, I’m happy to see that people in the community actually care. They see somebody is out here trying to go somewhere and do something for themselves. They see that it’s for college and they come up and just congratulate me for what I’m doing and sometimes the same people will come through just to give me more money.”

If you’re looking to be one of the ones who comes through to donate or buy a drink, Cortney will be there weekdays, 4:30 to 6:30 and on the weekends from 10 in the morning to 7 at night, stop buy.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.