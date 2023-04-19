BDS hosting job fairs in May

BDS hosting job fairs in May.
BDS hosting job fairs in May.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 19, 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The week of May 8th through May 12th various high school’s in the area will be hosting job fairs.

During the school day, job fairs will be held for students, but from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. it will open up to the community.

The first job fair will be on Monday, May 8th at Bay High School. Followed by Arnold High School hosting a job fair on Wednesday, May 10th.

Deane Bozeman will be hosting its job fair on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Rutherford High School will host a job fair on Friday, May 12th.

Bay District School Officials tell NewsChannel 7 that if you are a business that is interested in participating to contact the district office ASAP.

So far more than 35 businesses are scheduled to participate.

