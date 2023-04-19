Downtown Improvement Board new ideas to bring people downtown

Panama City's Downtown Improvement Board wants to bring more people downtown, and they think an open container district might be the key.
By Talor Maree
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City’s Downtown Improvement Board wants to bring more people downtown, and they think an open container district might be the key.

Members of the board are discussing the possibility of allowing consumers to walk around freely with an alcoholic drink purchased from local sellers.

Any open container ordinance would have to be approved by the Panama City Commission.

DIB Director Catherine Shores said Downtown Panama City would be the first in Bay County to begin the program.

She also said the board wants public feedback.

”We really would love the opportunity to educate the public, so they know what it is we’re proposing,” Shores said. “And that they understand the rules that will go along with this. But it will be an ordinance within the city. It really will benefit both merchants and the restaurants and bars as well.”

While the new program is just an idea, Shores said she believes it will be a popular addition to Downtown Panama City.

After planning, they will present an ordinance to the City Commission.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilfri Perez-Ferreira allegedly came to Bay County to contact his estranged girlfriend in...
Police: Man arrested after kidnapping ex-girlfriend
Mexico beach
What the future holds for Mexico Beach
Investigators work to gather information on an overnight crash in Panama City Beach.
Alf Coleman crash under investigation
The home sale numbers for the month of February will be released on Tuesday.
Florida CFO gives update on current property insurance rate problem
Investigators say they executed a search warrant for the motel room, and reportedly located 373...
Narcotics investigation ends in arrest

Latest News

Downtown Improvement Board discuss open container district
Department of Health hosts open house
Keeping our beaches clean: "Leave No Trace" ordinance
earth week
Keeping Panama City Beach clean