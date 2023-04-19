Downtown Improvement Board new ideas to bring people downtown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City’s Downtown Improvement Board wants to bring more people downtown, and they think an open container district might be the key.

Members of the board are discussing the possibility of allowing consumers to walk around freely with an alcoholic drink purchased from local sellers.

Any open container ordinance would have to be approved by the Panama City Commission.

DIB Director Catherine Shores said Downtown Panama City would be the first in Bay County to begin the program.

She also said the board wants public feedback.

”We really would love the opportunity to educate the public, so they know what it is we’re proposing,” Shores said. “And that they understand the rules that will go along with this. But it will be an ordinance within the city. It really will benefit both merchants and the restaurants and bars as well.”

While the new program is just an idea, Shores said she believes it will be a popular addition to Downtown Panama City.

After planning, they will present an ordinance to the City Commission.

