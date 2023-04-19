Gulf World Marine Institute Hosts “Making Tracks For Turtles” 5k Fundraiser

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get your walk on at Gulf World Marine Institute’s second annual 5K fundraiser event.

This Earth Day celebration consists of a morning walk along the white, sandy beach while learning about local sea turtle conservation efforts.

The event will start at the M.B. Miller County Pier with check-in and shirt pick-up beginning at 7:00 a.m Saturday, April 22. The Walk/Run starts at 8:30 a.m and participants will walk 2.5K west towards Bid A Wee Beach, then return back to the pier for a total of 5K. Along the way, participants will learn about local sea turtles, shorebirds, marine mammals, and other local coastal wildlife.

Every participant will also be given a goodie bag with information from each sponsor and other local organizations. Water stations will be provided.

Sponsors include Florida Watersports, Hy’s Toggery, Panama City Beach Turtle Watch, Century 21 Ryan Realty, Panhandle Aquascapes and Landscaping, and Inhouse Ink.

Registration can be completed beforehand here or on the morning of the event. For more information on the event, check out the “Making Tracks For Turtles” Facebook page here.

All proceeds will be directed to sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation efforts at Gulf World Marine Institute.

