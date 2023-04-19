Gulf World Marine Institute Hosts “Making Tracks For Turtles” 5k Fundraiser

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get your walk on at Gulf World Marine Institute’s second annual 5K fundraiser event.

This Earth Day celebration consists of a morning walk along the white, sandy beach while learning about local sea turtle conservation efforts.

The event will start at the M.B. Miller County Pier with check-in and shirt pick-up beginning at 7:00 a.m Saturday, April 22. The Walk/Run starts at 8:30 a.m and participants will walk 2.5K west towards Bid A Wee Beach, then return back to the pier for a total of 5K. Along the way, participants will learn about local sea turtles, shorebirds, marine mammals, and other local coastal wildlife.

Every participant will also be given a goodie bag with information from each sponsor and other local organizations. Water stations will be provided.

Sponsors include Florida Watersports, Hy’s Toggery, Panama City Beach Turtle Watch, Century 21 Ryan Realty, Panhandle Aquascapes and Landscaping, and Inhouse Ink.

Registration can be completed beforehand here or on the morning of the event. For more information on the event, check out the “Making Tracks For Turtles” Facebook page here.

All proceeds will be directed to sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation efforts at Gulf World Marine Institute.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilfri Perez-Ferreira allegedly came to Bay County to contact his estranged girlfriend in...
Police: Man arrested after kidnapping ex-girlfriend
Investigators work to gather information on an overnight crash in Panama City Beach.
Alf Coleman crash under investigation
Mexico beach
What the future holds for Mexico Beach
The home sale numbers for the month of February will be released on Tuesday.
Florida CFO gives update on current property insurance rate problem
Investigators say they executed a search warrant for the motel room, and reportedly located 373...
Narcotics investigation ends in arrest

Latest News

At this Earth Day celebration, participants will also get to learn about the local coastal...
Gulf World Marine Institute Hosts its Second Annual 5k Fundraiser
This smiling pup is looking for a safe and fun home to call home.
Adopt Purdy from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
This smiling pup is looking for a safe and fun home to call home.
Adopt a pet from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
Adopt Purdy at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter