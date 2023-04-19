Keeping Panama City Beach clean

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s Earth Week and tourism officials are encouraging everyone to leave just their footprints.

Keeping the beach clean is necessary to protect the environment, and for visitors and locals to keep coming back.

“The trash I’ve seen is from people who don’t care,” said Tony Vollm, a local.

Vollm says he comes to the beach whenever the sun is out.

“Every single entrance has trash cans. They just don’t use them. They don’t care about keeping the beaches clean,” said Vollm.

Donna Rosati visits frequently, and sometimes sees more than surf and sand.

“I do see a lot of trash in the afternoons,” said Rosati.

One organization, Keep PCB Beautiful, is helping. They have volunteers who help pick up trash.

“The March cleanup; we picked up 140 pounds of trash,” said Ashley Hayward, president of the Keep PCB Beautiful.

In order to help keep our beaches clean, officials say everyone has to do their part, like throwing away their trash when they’re leaving the beach.

The “Leave No Trace” ordinance has been in place for several years.

“We ask everyone to pick up their items from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. so we can give the beach a break and groom and clean the beach and to keep it pristine just the way they found it,” said Jayna Leach, Chief Marketing Officer for Visit Panama City Beach.

Tourism officials say they believe more people are becoming familiar with that ordinance.

Local Elaine Colburn says in just the year she has lived here, she’s seen a difference.

“I noticed everyone has been good about taking their trash to the containers,” said Colburn.

However, some say more work can be done.

“Locals: we take our trash and put it away. I wish visitors would do the same,” said Vollm.

Leaving only your footprints when you leave the beach.

