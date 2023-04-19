Man arrested on multiple charges against minors

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview man is in custody for charges against children under 18, and officers say there could be more.

On Tuesday, Crestview Police arrested 58-year-old Gregory Lewis Austin on a warrant where he was named as a suspect in a multi-charge case involving two victims. One was under the age of 12, and the second was between 12 and 18.

Officials say Austin was also accused of threatening one of the victims by pointing a gun at their head and striking another while refusing to let them leave a residence after being assaulted.

In total, Austin is facing capitol felony charges of sexual battery of a child under 12, lewd and lascivious behavior of a child under 12, lewd and lascivious behavior of a child older than 12 but less than 18, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and cruelty towards a child.

Austin was delivered to Okaloosa County Jail without incident.

Police believe there could be additional victims that could have encountered or been victimized by Austin and urge them to come forward. You can contact the Crestview Police Department at 850-682-3544.

