Man arrested for narcotics in travel bag

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after investigators say he was trafficking drugs in Bay County from Louisiana.

According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was started on 29-year-old Zacchaeus Vincent allegedly bringing meth and fentanyl into the area.

Warrants were eventually obtained for Vincent, and deputies say they arrested him as he got off a Greyhound Bus in PCB.

While he was interviewed, Vincent told officials he was carrying meth and heroin in his bag. When deputies searched his bag, they reportedly found one pound of meth and two ounces of fentanyl.

Vincent then told deputies he got the narcotics in Louisiana and traveled from New Orleans to Panama City Beach on a Greyhound bus.

He is facing charges in meth trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, importation of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

