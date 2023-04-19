Mosley ace Hudson Rowan dealing with setback in his senior season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mosley senior Hudson Rowan is now headed for knee surgery, thanks to a torn ACL suffered in a game Saturday against Bay. The Mosley ace actually suffered the injury running the bases, not while dealing on the mound. At any rate, his senior season is over, he will have to watch the remainder of it from the dugout.

Rowan’s mother Dede telling me Tuesday they’ve already heard from the Florida State coaching staff, Hudson is an FSU signee. She says they told Hudson his scholarship is still there for him, and they expect him to report as scheduled in June. She went on to say they’ve decided to have the knee surgery done by the doctor who routinely works with the FSU baseball program, and at the Tallahassee Orthopedic Center, since that will help him with his rehab in the coming month. That doctor has told them if everything goes well and Rowan rehabs like he is supposed to, he could pitch for FSU next season.

Before his injury Hudson was 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 32 innings.

