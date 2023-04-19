New eye in the sky for BCSO

New BCSO helicopter on the force.
New BCSO helicopter on the force.(WJHG)
By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s a new eye in the sky for the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

The $2.2-million helicopter is the newest asset on the force.

It can carry seven people and is rigged with hooks to carry buckets for firefighting.

It also has a thermal lens which allows pilots to see precisely both during the day and at night. From 2,000 feet and a mile away, pilots told us they are just about able to read an officer’s name tag on the ground.

“It’s going to certainly enhance our search capabilities, it’s going to enhance the safety of people in Bay County when we’re doing fugitive searches or even high-speed chases, or even patrolling the beach on red flag days,” Sergeant Kenneth Smiley, a pilot for the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, said.

The Bay County Commission approved the purchase of this helicopter from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in December.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home sale numbers for the month of February will be released on Tuesday.
Florida CFO gives update on current property insurance rate problem
Investigators say deputies found a body left burning in an open field in Hillsborough County,...
Body found burning in field in Florida
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 231
Investigators work to gather information on an overnight crash in Panama City Beach.
Alf Coleman crash under investigation
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter

Latest News

Rain chances stay away until the upcoming weekend.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances stay away until the upcoming weekend.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
We’re told no buildings or structures were damaged, and no injuries have been reported.
SWFD: Fire in state forest contained
Investigators say they executed a search warrant for the motel room, and reportedly located 373...
Narcotics investigation ends in arrest