Officials talk school safety after weapon found

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials are talking school safety after there were reports of a student bringing a weapon to school.

On Wednesday morning, Bay District Schools reported a student in Rutherford had a weapon in their car in the parking lot.

In a statement that went out to Rutherford’s parents and guardians, staff said the student in question was arrested and all other students were safe.

Sheriff Tommy Ford and Superintendent Bill Husfelt are expected to hold a press conference on the situation Wednesday afternoon.

The full statement was as follows:

“All students are safe, but this is an important safety update for parents/guardians of students who attend Rutherford Middle or Rutherford High School. This morning, thanks to students who reported something, we recovered a weapon from a student’s car that was parked in the parking lot. The student who brought the weapon to school has been arrested, and severe school-based and legal consequences will follow. We understand situations like this are terrifying for all of us, and while we don’t want to alarm you, we do want to make sure we’re communicating as transparently as possible. Parents/Guardians: Please use this opportunity to remind your students about the importance of “See Something, Say Something.” We are very grateful to those who stepped forward about this situation and enabled us to remove the student and the threat first thing this morning. Additionally, parents/guardians, please search your students’ backpacks and cars and know the location of any dangerous objects you have at home. We are doing our very best to keep our students safe while they are at school, but we’re counting on you to do your part to ensure items like this never make it to our campuses.”

