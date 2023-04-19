Panama City mayor runoff election underway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It appears there will be a runoff election between Incumbent Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki and Michael “Doc” Rohan following the unofficial results of Tuesday’s municipal elections.

In Panama City, candidates must have a 50 percent plus one margin to win an election outright. Incumbent Brudnicki had a slight lead over Rohan but did not meet the required threshold.

Brudnicki said he will use this additional time to clear up any confusion.

“Well, I’m a little disappointed we fell a little short of getting our 50 percent plus one but it’s kind of like going into overtime and so we’ll have to come back and articulate our message a little better and make sure we get the right amount of votes,” said Brudnicki. “We’re going to try to regroup and we’re going to try to address some of the issues that were brought up and misrepresented and make sure that people get the true story.

According to the results, approximately 260 votes separate the two men.

Michael “Doc” Rohan says he is pleased with the results.

“I am ecstatic. I didn’t win the race, but in some ways I did. More than half of the voters here in Bay County have said they don’t like what’s going on. So, I am extremely pleased,” Rohan said. “I think people are starting to get the message our the mayor is really not taking very good care of the people. He’s ignoring the infrastructure, he’s raising taxes, we’re in a mess here in Panama City and more than half of the voters have agreed with me and said we need a change.”

The runoff is set for May 16th.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.