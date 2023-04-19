Police pursuit ends in drug arrest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A traffic stop turned chase landed a man in custody on drug charges.

On April 7, deputies with Bay County Sheriff’s Office pulled over 59-year-old Rex Allen Taylor of Southport. Taylor reportedly drove off and led deputies on a short pursuit until he was stopped and arrested.

When investigators searched Taylor’s car, meth and marijuana were allegedly found, as well as $2,200 in U.S. currency.

Taylor was charged with resisting an officer without violence, two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, manufacture of narcotics paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, trafficking over 200 grams in meth, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and carrying concealed electronic device.

