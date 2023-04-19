Real estate scam warning

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Central Panhandle Association of Realtors has identified a scam making the rounds again.

Officials say this scam involves a fake seller contacting real estate agents to list a property, usually vacant land, that they reportedly do not own.

CPAR reports the actual owners of the properties are unaware that they’re being listed. This seller then impersonates the owner up to closing, then furnishing a fake ID to the title company, and attempting to collect funds.

The ID information is reportedly correct except for the photo.

CPAR recommends verifying the seller with public records and contacting them personally to confirm their identity. You can also mail the listing agreement to the seller’s personal residential address to ensure the true owner is receiving the listing agreement.

For more information on this scam or other related issues, you can contact CPAR or call 850-763-8078.

