Results are in for Bay County municipal elections
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The results are in for the Bay County municipal elections.
The results were posted on the Bay County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday night. Winners are listed below.
Panama City
- Mayor: *Potential runoff between Greg Brudnicki and Michael Doc Rohan
- Commissioner Ward 2: Janice L. Lucas
- Commissioner Ward 3: Brian Grainger
- Referendum- Property Tax Exemptions: Yes
Lynn Haven
- Mayor: Jesse Nelson
- Commissioner Seat 1: *Potential runoff between Sam Peebles and Brian Lee Gray
- Commissioner Seat 2: Pat Perno
- Commission Seat 4: Judy Hobbs Vandergrift
- Referendum- Charter Updates: Yes
- Referendum- Term Limits: Yes
- Referendum- Fixing Compensation: Yes
- Referendum- Duties in the Absence of Mayor: Yes
Parker
- Mayor: Andrew M. Kelly
- Council Member Seat 2: Tonya Barrow
Mexico Beach
- Mayor: Michelle Miller
- Council Member Gorup 2: Jerry Smith
- Council Member Group 3: Linda W. Hamilton
Panama City Beach
- Referendum- Exempting Computer Related Goods: No
- Referendum- Exempting the Purchase of Insurance: No
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.