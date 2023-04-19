Results are in for Bay County municipal elections

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The results are in for the Bay County municipal elections.

The results were posted on the Bay County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday night. Winners are listed below.

Panama City

Mayor: *Potential runoff between Greg Brudnicki and Michael Doc Rohan

Commissioner Ward 2: Janice L. Lucas

Commissioner Ward 3: Brian Grainger

Referendum- Property Tax Exemptions: Yes

Lynn Haven

Mayor: Jesse Nelson

Commissioner Seat 1: *Potential runoff between Sam Peebles and Brian Lee Gray

Commissioner Seat 2: Pat Perno

Commission Seat 4: Judy Hobbs Vandergrift

Referendum- Charter Updates: Yes

Referendum- Term Limits: Yes

Referendum- Fixing Compensation: Yes

Referendum- Duties in the Absence of Mayor: Yes

Parker

Mayor: Andrew M. Kelly

Council Member Seat 2: Tonya Barrow

Mexico Beach

Mayor: Michelle Miller

Council Member Gorup 2: Jerry Smith

Council Member Group 3: Linda W. Hamilton

Panama City Beach

Referendum- Exempting Computer Related Goods: No

Referendum- Exempting the Purchase of Insurance: No

