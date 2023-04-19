Results are in for Bay County municipal elections

The results are in for the Bay County municipal elections.
The results are in for the Bay County municipal elections.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The results are in for the Bay County municipal elections.

The results were posted on the Bay County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday night. Winners are listed below.

Panama City

  • Mayor: *Potential runoff between Greg Brudnicki and Michael Doc Rohan
  • Commissioner Ward 2: Janice L. Lucas
  • Commissioner Ward 3: Brian Grainger
  • Referendum- Property Tax Exemptions: Yes

Lynn Haven

  • Mayor: Jesse Nelson
  • Commissioner Seat 1: *Potential runoff between Sam Peebles and Brian Lee Gray
  • Commissioner Seat 2: Pat Perno
  • Commission Seat 4: Judy Hobbs Vandergrift
  • Referendum- Charter Updates: Yes
  • Referendum- Term Limits: Yes
  • Referendum- Fixing Compensation: Yes
  • Referendum- Duties in the Absence of Mayor: Yes

Parker

  • Mayor: Andrew M. Kelly
  • Council Member Seat 2: Tonya Barrow

Mexico Beach

  • Mayor: Michelle Miller
  • Council Member Gorup 2: Jerry Smith
  • Council Member Group 3: Linda W. Hamilton

Panama City Beach

  • Referendum- Exempting Computer Related Goods: No
  • Referendum- Exempting the Purchase of Insurance: No

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home sale numbers for the month of February will be released on Tuesday.
Florida CFO gives update on current property insurance rate problem
Investigators say deputies found a body left burning in an open field in Hillsborough County,...
Body found burning in field in Florida
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 231
Investigators work to gather information on an overnight crash in Panama City Beach.
Alf Coleman crash under investigation
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter

Latest News

The area is home to many different varieties of plant and animal species, many endangered or...
Walton County applying for grants to enhance, protect environment
Walton County Sheriff's Office
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies reflect on spring break numbers
Officials say this scam involves a fake seller contacting real estate agents to list a...
Real estate scam warning
Walton County environmental grants
Walton County environmental grants