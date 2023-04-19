Student Athlete of the Week: Madison Forehand

This senior has spent a lot of time helping the Gators win a lot of games in recent years!
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Madison Forehand has been a 5-year starter on varsity. She’s played in some big games, delivered some big hits, and has become the leader of a young Gators team.

“She was part of the leader’s group last year so, she just fell right into it this year and the other girls are buying into her so it’s going to work.” Wewahitchka’s head softball coach, Justin Smith, said.

“Outfield is my position so with new outfielders, I’m able to teach them what to do and what not to do and just to help them. I have the experience from other, past softball players, that don’t play anymore, so like, I’m able to put that on them too.” Forehand said.

It’s not just the experience that has led Madison to be a strong leader, it’s her upbringing as well.

“It’s her family. Her mother, her father, they’re just good people, it just comes from the home,” Coach Smith said.

Though Madison’s love for softball will never waver, she knows it won’t last forever, so next year she starts school and a new journey at Troy.

“I really want to be a nurse, so I’m trying to excel in the academic area. I’m actually phlebotomy certified.” said Forehand.

For Forehand, Troy was an easy decision. Coming from Wewa, she was used to the closeness of a small community and that’s what the Trojans provide.

“It’s small but not big, but it’s still a university and you have that 1-on-1 with teachers that you don’t have at bigger universities.”

She’s already well on her way to nailing that nursing job as she’s already phlebotomy certified and is working towards her EKG certification.

However, there’s still one goal she’s chasing that’s taken her 4 years to catch.

“All A’s, which I’ve had that so it’s going to be very refreshing, like, ‘oh, I worked really hard for that.’”

Working hard, bettering herself and bettering others is something Madison never shies away from, no matter the circumstances.

“She’s not a super star but she’s that type of player that’s going to give you that clutch hit,” Smith said.

“‘What can I do to help us win?’ ‘What can I do to bring this team up and keep them up throughout the game?’”

Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

