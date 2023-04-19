Sunny skies and pleasantly warm afternoons continue

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning despite the last bit of upper level cloud cover moving out to the east. Those along and southeast of Hwy231 will see more of this cloud cover through the first few hours of the day as it slides out. But once it passes by, we’re on to abundant sunshine for the rest of the day.

Temperatures are chilly in the 40s and low 50s for those with clearer skies this morning to the northwest. We’re a bit more pleasantly cool under the clouds to the southeast of Hwy231 near 60 degrees. Either way, you’ll want an extra layer to start the day before 9am. After that, we’ll be well on our way to a warm day. Highs today warm to near 80 degrees on the coast to the mid 80s inland and with less humid air still in place it will be a very dry heat.

High pressure is still overhead in the Southeast. That will help continue our streak of sunshine for this week with the exception of some upper level cloud cover sliding out east this morning.

Afternoons continue to warm up in the sunshine ahead for Thursday and remain warm on Friday. Coastal highs remain near 80 thanks to the cooler waters. However, inland highs warm into the upper 80s Thursday afternoon and back down into the mid 80s on Friday. Humidity remains rather low for much of the week to help the heat remain tolerable.

Mornings will still be comfortably cool as we start off in the more seasonal 50s ahead thanks to the dry air and clear skies at night. They’ll be closer to the lower 60s by Friday and Saturday mornings.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny skies with highs warming to near 80 on the coast to 86° inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has plenty of beautiful days ahead as temperatures warm in the afternoons under sunshine and we remain low in humidity.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.