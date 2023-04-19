SWFD responds to a structure fire at a Baytowne Wharf

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - South Walton Fire District firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire on Wednesday afternoon at Baytowne Wharf.

SWFD says thanks to the quick work of the crews on the scene, the fire did not spread to any businesses connected to where the fire started.

Fire officials report a call came in around noon about smoke coming from a restroom facility attached to a Baytowne Wharf ice cream shop known as Moo La La.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw smoke in the bathrooms and worked to put out the signs of fire located within an interior utility closet.

No injuries were reported.

The SWFD Fire Marshal investigated the incident and determined a water heater within the utility closet could not be ruled out as the most probable cause of the fire.

While the restroom facilities suffered significant damage, the ice cream shop itself was not impacted by the fire and employees were able to return to the business after firefighters mitigated all hazards.

