SWFD responds to a structure fire at a Baytowne Wharf

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw smoke in the bathrooms and worked to put out...
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw smoke in the bathrooms and worked to put out the signs of fire located within an interior utility closet.(South Walton Fire District)
By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - South Walton Fire District firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire on Wednesday afternoon at Baytowne Wharf.

SWFD says thanks to the quick work of the crews on the scene, the fire did not spread to any businesses connected to where the fire started.

Fire officials report a call came in around noon about smoke coming from a restroom facility attached to a Baytowne Wharf ice cream shop known as Moo La La.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw smoke in the bathrooms and worked to put out the signs of fire located within an interior utility closet.

No injuries were reported.

The SWFD Fire Marshal investigated the incident and determined a water heater within the utility closet could not be ruled out as the most probable cause of the fire.

While the restroom facilities suffered significant damage, the ice cream shop itself was not impacted by the fire and employees were able to return to the business after firefighters mitigated all hazards.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilfri Perez-Ferreira allegedly came to Bay County to contact his estranged girlfriend in...
Police: Man arrested after kidnapping ex-girlfriend
Mexico beach
What the future holds for Mexico Beach
Investigators work to gather information on an overnight crash in Panama City Beach.
Alf Coleman crash under investigation
The home sale numbers for the month of February will be released on Tuesday.
Florida CFO gives update on current property insurance rate problem
Investigators say they executed a search warrant for the motel room, and reportedly located 373...
Narcotics investigation ends in arrest

Latest News

BDS hosting job fairs in May.
BDS hosting job fairs in May
When BCSO demanded Milton get out of the car, he allegedly refused and wouldn’t let the female...
Man hits deputy vehicles, charged with drug trafficking
When investigators searched Taylor’s car, meth and marijuana was allegedly found, as well as...
Police pursuit ends in drug arrest
This senior has spent a lot of time helping the Gators win a lot of games in recent years.
Student Athlete of the Week: Madison Forehand