This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week winner is Nathan Shearsby.

The Surfside Middle School sixth grader was nominated for always turning his assignments in on time and never giving up.

Nathan said he likes, “To take pride in your work and work hard.”

But for Nathan, it’s bigger than just homework and class assignments. He’s a guy who sees the bigger picture.

“What makes me work so hard is because I want to be a firefighter when I grow up to save people’s lives,” said Nathan.

Nathan’s favorite subjects are math and science because he’s always learning something new and using equations.

His favorite science experiment this year was building a hotel only using tape and paper.

Nathan said they got it up to about 5 feet.

Congratulations Nathan on being this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week!

