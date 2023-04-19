Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Clouds have briefly returned to NWFL tonight, but they should exit by Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the low 50s inland and upper 50s at the coast. Expect sunny skies Wednesday w/highs in the 70s (coast) and 80s (inland). Winds will start East and shift South at 10 mph in the afternoon. The weather remains quiet thru Thursday Friday with a cold front bringing a chance of rain Saturday morning. In the wake of that front expect sunny, dry, and cooler weather Sunday into next week.

