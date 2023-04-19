Tuesday Evening Forecast

Warm and dry weather continues this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Clouds have briefly returned to NWFL tonight, but they should exit by Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the low 50s inland and upper 50s at the coast. Expect sunny skies Wednesday w/highs in the 70s (coast) and 80s (inland). Winds will start East and shift South at 10 mph in the afternoon. The weather remains quiet thru Thursday Friday with a cold front bringing a chance of rain Saturday morning. In the wake of that front expect sunny, dry, and cooler weather Sunday into next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home sale numbers for the month of February will be released on Tuesday.
Florida CFO gives update on current property insurance rate problem
Investigators say deputies found a body left burning in an open field in Hillsborough County,...
Body found burning in field in Florida
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 231
Investigators work to gather information on an overnight crash in Panama City Beach.
Alf Coleman crash under investigation
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter

Latest News

Rain chances stay away until the upcoming weekend.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll see plenty of sunshine today with some high thin clouds...
Another beautiful day ahead for NWFL
Rain chances will be low this week before increasing this weekend.
Monday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will be low this week before increasing this weekend.
Monday Evening Forecast