Walton County Sheriff’s deputies reflect on spring break numbers

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As spring break comes to an end, Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are reflecting on the numbers compared to previous years.

Deputies said in total, 252 minors were arrested or cited for possession, they conducted 3,007 traffic stops, and they responded to 161 loud party calls.

Officials told NewsChannel 7 while those numbers are up from last year, it shows the diligence and proactiveness of their force.

“I think this year was very successful,” Walton County Sheriff’s Spring Break Operations Manager John Cheek said. “Our officers who were out here, quite a few folks on overtime, and we had a lot of visitors here at the same time. So, we were very proactive as far as the law enforcement aspects.”

Cheek said now, the force is looking towards summer, and are adding more staff and training accordingly.

