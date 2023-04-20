Another beauty for NWFL today...changes come tomorrow

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few upper level clouds passing through. We’ll see plenty of sunshine in our skies today once again.

Temperatures are cool out the door but not as chilly as mornings prior. Most are getting the day started in the mid 50s. Grab a jacket if you’re going to get out before 8 or 9am.

We’ll be warming quickly after then and you won’t need a jacket for the rest of the day. Highs today warm to near 80 degrees on the coast to the mid 80s inland and with less humid air still in place it will be a very dry heat.

High pressure is still overhead in the Southeast. That will help continue our streak of sunshine for this week with the exception of some upper level cloud cover sliding through.

We’ll get another day of sun to start our Friday. However, clouds will increase into Friday afternoon as winds shift more southerly and humidity goes on the rise.

A cold front is on the way for the weekend with rain chances for Friday night in Saturday morning. It’s a weak front and we’re not expecting a lot of rain. But some scattered showers with an occasional rumble of thunder pass through.

The front clears Saturday afternoon with sunshine returning into Sunday with not much for a cool down as highs remain near 80 both Saturday and Sunday. Yet Sunday should be more comfortable with a less humid feel returning.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny skies with highs warming to near 80 on the coast to 87° inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has another good day for Friday before rain chances pick up into Saturday morning.

