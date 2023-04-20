Charges dropped against wife of prominent Lynn Haven business owner

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cocaine charges have been dropped against the wife of a prominent Lynn Haven business owner.

Ashley Hood Finch was arrested in December of last year on federal possession of cocaine. Ashley is the wife of James Finch, owner of Phoenix Construction in Lynn Haven.

Lynn Haven Police said this arrest was a part of an ongoing investigation that started in late August.

In a “no information” motion, Prosecutor Frank Sullivan said the evidence in the case against Ashley Finch was not enough to go to trial.

Her husband James Finch went on trial in March on federal bribery charges involving city business after Hurricane Michael. It ended with a hung jury. A re-trial is set for May 15th.

