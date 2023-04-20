DeSantis signs bill for death penalty reform

This bill will reduce the number of jurors needed to give capital punishment from unanimous to...
This bill will reduce the number of jurors needed to give capital punishment from unanimous to a majority of eight out of twelve.(Office of Governor DeSantis)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor DeSantis signed a bill to reform Florida’s death penalty statutes Thursday, joined by parents of the victims of the Parkland shooting.

This bill will reduce the number of jurors needed to give capital punishment from unanimous to a majority of eight out of twelve.

“Once a defendant in a capital case is found guilty by a unanimous jury, one juror should not be able to veto a capital sentence,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I’m proud to sign legislation that will prevent families from having to endure what the Parkland families have and ensure proper justice will be served in the state of Florida.”

A full look at this bill can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mexico beach
What the future holds for Mexico Beach
Officials say Austin was also accused of threatening one of the victims by pointing a gun at...
Man arrested on multiple charges against minors
When investigators searched Taylor’s car, meth and marijuana was allegedly found, as well as...
Police pursuit ends in drug arrest
When BCSO demanded Milton get out of the car, he allegedly refused and wouldn’t let the female...
Man hits deputy vehicles, charged with drug trafficking
Anyone with information is asked to call Panama City Police.
Police looking for missing teen

Latest News

Join in on this Earth Day celebration eco-market and community clean up in downtown Panama City.
Join this community cleanup event at Make Waves Earth Day 2023
Join this community cleanup event at Make Waves Earth Day 2023
Make Waves Earth Day 2023
Officials say when the vehicle was searched, drugs and paraphernalia were found.
Man arrested on various drug charges
During the stop, stolen property was found in Adan’s car, and he allegedly admitted to the...
Man arrested for grand theft