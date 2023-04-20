The Gulf Coast LGBTQ+ Center receives a $10,000 check from the St. Joe Foundation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe Foundation handed a check over to the Gulf Coast LGBTQ+ center in Bay County Wednesday.

This comes after they announced a new ‘Mental Health Matters’ Program.

The funds will help provide counseling and clinical services...At no cost.

The center has also partnered with licensed clinical social workers, ensuring those without insurance or unable to afford a co-pay will still receive care.

The center’s President says the services will be in person, which she believes will greatly benefit the local community.

“This is absolutely going to benefit our community here locally because this is going to be in-person services,” Michele Smallwood said. “Sometimes it is just talking to someone. Sometimes there is an underlying diagnosis, so those services are important, and again not everybody can afford the co-pay, or not everybody has the coverage. So, we’re here to close that gap and provide that service”

The Gulf Coast LGBTQ+ Center offers several support groups for everyone.

