PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Celebrate Earth Day this Saturday at the Make Waves Earth Day 2023.

The eco-market and community cleanup event are focused on showing love to downtown Panama City and exploring the importance of Earth Day.

Hosted by Aleighsa Wright of Aleigator Supply Co. and Jessica Tharp of Melted Honey, the event will feature a morning cleanup of local outdoor spaces followed by a market full of eco-friendly vendors.

Sponsors include The Press, Burg Wynn Law Firm, Melted Honey, Aleigator Supply Co. and Off The Wall Screenprinting and Embroidery.

The community cleanup will meet at the Sapp House in downtown Panama City to kick off the event. Participants are encouraged to bring hats. sunscreens, closed toes shoes, and water.

Then from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m, the eco-market will have vendors selling goods as well as classes available to partake in. The classes include information from Anderson Honey Farm, Sandhills Native Nursery, and Cre8tive by N8te.

At 1:00 p.m. a raffle winner will be announced taking home over $1000 in goodies from small businesses. There will be event merchandise available for purchase at the event including shirts and stickers.

For more information on the event visit the Facebook page here.

Join this community cleanup event at Make Waves Earth Day 2023 (WJHG)

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.