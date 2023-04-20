Join this community cleanup event at Make Waves Earth Day 2023

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Celebrate Earth Day this Saturday at the Make Waves Earth Day 2023.

The eco-market and community cleanup event are focused on showing love to downtown Panama City and exploring the importance of Earth Day.

Hosted by Aleighsa Wright of Aleigator Supply Co. and Jessica Tharp of Melted Honey, the event will feature a morning cleanup of local outdoor spaces followed by a market full of eco-friendly vendors.

Sponsors include The Press, Burg Wynn Law Firm, Melted Honey, Aleigator Supply Co. and Off The Wall Screenprinting and Embroidery.

The community cleanup will meet at the Sapp House in downtown Panama City to kick off the event. Participants are encouraged to bring hats. sunscreens, closed toes shoes, and water.

Then from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m, the eco-market will have vendors selling goods as well as classes available to partake in. The classes include information from Anderson Honey Farm, Sandhills Native Nursery, and Cre8tive by N8te.

At 1:00 p.m. a raffle winner will be announced taking home over $1000 in goodies from small businesses. There will be event merchandise available for purchase at the event including shirts and stickers.

For more information on the event visit the Facebook page here.

Join this community cleanup event at Make Waves Earth Day 2023
Join this community cleanup event at Make Waves Earth Day 2023(WJHG)

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mexico beach
What the future holds for Mexico Beach
Officials say Austin was also accused of threatening one of the victims by pointing a gun at...
Man arrested on multiple charges against minors
When investigators searched Taylor’s car, meth and marijuana was allegedly found, as well as...
Police pursuit ends in drug arrest
When BCSO demanded Milton get out of the car, he allegedly refused and wouldn’t let the female...
Man hits deputy vehicles, charged with drug trafficking
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

Join this community cleanup event at Make Waves Earth Day 2023
Make Waves Earth Day 2023
Officials say when the vehicle was searched, drugs and paraphernalia were found.
Man arrested on various drug charges
During the stop, stolen property was found in Adan’s car, and he allegedly admitted to the...
Man arrested for grand theft
Anyone with information is asked to call Panama City Police.
Police looking for missing teen