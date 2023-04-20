Man arrested for grand theft

During the stop, stolen property was found in Adan’s car, and he allegedly admitted to the...
During the stop, stolen property was found in Adan's car, and he allegedly admitted to the burglary.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in jail after deputies say he had over $2,000 worth of stolen property.

On April 13, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call referencing a burglary that had taken place on Bumpnose Road in Marianna.

Deputies say evidence was collected and a suspect was spotted after a video reportedly showed them committing the crime.

The next day, JCSO investigators say the suspect’s vehicle was found, where they conducted traffic stop and spoke with the driver, identified as Alain Adan.

During the stop, stolen property was found in Adan’s car, and he allegedly admitted to the burglary. The property was then returned to the owner.

Adan was arrested and is facing counts of a felon in possession of a firearm, burglary, burglary while armed, grand theft of $750 or more, and defrauding a pawn broker.

