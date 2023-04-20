Man arrested on various drug charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Chipley man is behind bars after deputies say a traffic stop led to drug charges.

On April 19, Washington County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a car at the intersection of State Road 77 and Brickyard Road. When deputies spoke to the drive, they say they could smell marijuana coming from inside.

Officials say when the vehicle was searched, drugs and paraphernalia were found.

47-year-old Thalmus Samy Gray was arrested on charges of meth possession, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

