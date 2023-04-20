Man arrested on various drug charges

Apr. 20, 2023
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Chipley man is behind bars after deputies say a traffic stop led to drug charges.

On April 19, Washington County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a car at the intersection of State Road 77 and Brickyard Road. When deputies spoke to the drive, they say they could smell marijuana coming from inside.

47-year-old Thalmus Samy Gray was arrested on charges of meth possession, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

