Missing teen located in Tallahassee

Police in Tallahassee assisted in locating the teen.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials have reported Harley has been found safe in Tallahassee. Police in Tallahassee assisted in locating the teen.

Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing teen.

According to Panama City Police, 16-year-old Harley Hart was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Lisenby Avenue.

Harley is approximately 5-foot-3 around 117 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 850-872-3100 or report tips anonymously by downloading the Tip411 app.

