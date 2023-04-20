Police looking for missing teen

Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing teen.

According to Panama City Police, 16-year-old Harley Hart was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Lisenby Avenue.

Harley is approximately 5-foot-3 around 117 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 850-872-3100 or report tips anonymously by downloading the Tip411 app.

